Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 7:15-pm for eastern Adams & western Union Counties

Weather

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

National Weather Service Des Moines IA

629 PM CDT WED JUN 28 2017

The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Western Union County in south central Iowa…

Eastern Adams County in southwestern Iowa…

* Until 715 PM CDT.

* At 628 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Corning,

moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Creston, Corning, Lenox, Green Valley Lake, Prescott, Cromwell,

Shannon City, Kent, Green Valley Lake State Park, Creston Municipal

Airport and Corning Municipal Airport.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.