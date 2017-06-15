Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 7-pm for Montgomery/Mills/Pott.Counties
June 15th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
National Weather Service Omaha/Valley Nebraska
632 PM CDT THU JUN 15 2017
The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Northwestern Montgomery County in southwestern Iowa…
Northeastern Mills County in southwestern Iowa…
Southeastern Pottawattamie County in southwestern Iowa…
* Until 700 PM CDT
* At 632 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Macedonia, or
26 miles southwest of Atlantic, moving east at 30 mph.
HAZARD…Half dollar size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.
* Locations impacted include…
Carson, Elliott, Macedonia, Henderson and Farm Creek Public
Wildlife Area.
This includes Highway 59 in Iowa between mile markers 34 and 44.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.