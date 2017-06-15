Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 7-pm for Montgomery/Mills/Pott.Counties

Weather

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

National Weather Service Omaha/Valley Nebraska

632 PM CDT THU JUN 15 2017

The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern Montgomery County in southwestern Iowa…

Northeastern Mills County in southwestern Iowa…

Southeastern Pottawattamie County in southwestern Iowa…

* Until 700 PM CDT

* At 632 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Macedonia, or

26 miles southwest of Atlantic, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

* Locations impacted include…

Carson, Elliott, Macedonia, Henderson and Farm Creek Public

Wildlife Area.

This includes Highway 59 in Iowa between mile markers 34 and 44.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.