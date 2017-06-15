Severe thunderstorm warning until 6:45-p.m. for Mills & Pott. Counties

Weather

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

National Weather Service Omaha/Valley Nebraska

622 PM CDT THU JUN 15 2017

The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Mills County in southwestern Iowa…

South central Pottawattamie County in southwestern Iowa…

* Until 645 PM CDT

* At 622 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Pacific

Junction, or 20 miles southeast of Omaha, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

* Locations impacted include…

Glenwood, Malvern, Carson, Pacific Junction, Emerson, Macedonia,

Tabor, Silver City, Henderson, Hastings and Old Town Park.

This includes the following highways…

Highway 34 in Iowa between mile markers 3 and 27.

Highway 59 in Iowa between mile markers 25 and 44.

Interstate 29 between mile markers 25 and 39.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.