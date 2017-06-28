Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 6-p.m. Fremont & Page Counties

Weather

BULLETIN – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

National Weather Service Omaha/Valley Nebraska

509 PM CDT WED JUN 28 2017

The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Fremont County in southwestern Iowa…

Southwestern Page County in southwestern Iowa…

* Until 600 PM CDT

* At 508 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles east of

Hamburg, or 15 miles northwest of Tarkio, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Coin, Northboro and Blanchard.

This includes Highway 59 in Iowa between mile markers 1 and 7.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.