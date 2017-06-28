Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 6-p.m. Fremont & Page Counties
June 28th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
BULLETIN – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
National Weather Service Omaha/Valley Nebraska
509 PM CDT WED JUN 28 2017
The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Southeastern Fremont County in southwestern Iowa…
Southwestern Page County in southwestern Iowa…
* Until 600 PM CDT
* At 508 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles east of
Hamburg, or 15 miles northwest of Tarkio, moving east at 30 mph.
HAZARD…Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect
wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Coin, Northboro and Blanchard.
This includes Highway 59 in Iowa between mile markers 1 and 7.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.