Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 4:15-p.m. for Greene/Guthrie/Carroll Counties
June 12th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
336 PM CDT MON JUN 12 2017
The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Greene County in west central Iowa…
Northwestern Guthrie County in west central Iowa…
Southeastern Carroll County in west central Iowa…
* Until 415 PM CDT.
* At 336 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Glidden, or
11 miles east of Carroll, moving northeast at 25 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Jefferson, Coon Rapids, Glidden, Scranton, Bayard, Churdan, Bagley,
Ralston and Jefferson Municipal Airport.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.