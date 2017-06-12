Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 4:15-p.m. for Greene/Guthrie/Carroll Counties

Weather

336 PM CDT MON JUN 12 2017

The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Greene County in west central Iowa…

Northwestern Guthrie County in west central Iowa…

Southeastern Carroll County in west central Iowa…

* Until 415 PM CDT.

* At 336 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Glidden, or

11 miles east of Carroll, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Jefferson, Coon Rapids, Glidden, Scranton, Bayard, Churdan, Bagley,

Ralston and Jefferson Municipal Airport.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.