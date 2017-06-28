Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 4-p.m.: Fremont/Montgomery/Mills/Page Counties

Weather

317 PM CDT WED JUN 28 2017

The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northern Fremont County in southwestern Iowa…

Southwestern Montgomery County in southwestern Iowa…

Southeastern Mills County in southwestern Iowa…

Northwestern Page County in southwestern Iowa…

* Until 400 PM CDT

* At 317 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest

of Sidney, or 32 miles northwest of Tarkio, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Red Oak, Shenandoah, Sidney, Essex, Tabor, Thurman, Randolph,

Imogene, Coburg and Pierce Recreation Area.

This includes the following highways…

Highway 34 in Iowa near mile marker 33.

Highway 59 in Iowa between mile markers 13 and 28.

Interstate 29 between mile markers 20 and 24.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.