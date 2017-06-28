Severe Thunderstorm Warning SW Madison/Southern Adair County until 5-p.m.
June 28th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
420 PM CDT WED JUN 28 2017
The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Southwestern Madison County in south central Iowa…
Southern Adair County in southwestern Iowa…
* Until 500 PM CDT.
* At 420 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast
of Greenfield, moving east at 45 mph.
HAZARD…Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect
wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Greenfield, Fontanelle, Orient, Macksburg, Greenfield Municipal
Airport and Nodaway Park.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly
from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the
basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.