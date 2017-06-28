Severe Thunderstorm Warning SE Page County

Weather

537 PM CDT WED JUN 28 2017

The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Page County in southwestern Iowa…

* Until 615 PM CDT

* At 537 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Coin, or 16

miles northeast of Tarkio, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Clarinda, Coin, College Springs, Shambaugh, Braddyville and

Blanchard.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.