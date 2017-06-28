Severe Thunderstorm Warning: SE Montgomery/NE Page Counties until 5:45-pm

Weather

514 PM CDT WED JUN 28 2017

The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Montgomery County in southwestern Iowa…

Northeastern Page County in southwestern Iowa…

* Until 545 PM CDT

* At 514 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles north of

Clarinda, or 19 miles southwest of Corning, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Clarinda, Villisca and Hepburn.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.