Severe Thunderstorm Warning: SE Montgomery/NE Page Counties until 5:45-pm
June 28th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
514 PM CDT WED JUN 28 2017
The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Southeastern Montgomery County in southwestern Iowa…
Northeastern Page County in southwestern Iowa…
* Until 545 PM CDT
* At 514 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles north of
Clarinda, or 19 miles southwest of Corning, moving east at 35 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Clarinda, Villisca and Hepburn.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.