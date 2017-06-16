SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING s.e. Cass/western Adair County until 8:15-p.m

Weather

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

National Weather Service Des Moines IA

724 PM CDT THU JUN 15 2017

The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Cass County in southwestern Iowa…

Western Adair County in southwestern Iowa…

* Until 815 PM CDT.

* At 724 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles southeast

of Atlantic, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Greenfield, Fontanelle, Massena, Cumberland, Bridgewater, Nodaway

Park and Greenfield Municipal Airport.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.