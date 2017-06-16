SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING s.e. Cass/western Adair County until 8:15-p.m
June 15th, 2017 by Chris Parks
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
National Weather Service Des Moines IA
724 PM CDT THU JUN 15 2017
The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Southeastern Cass County in southwestern Iowa…
Western Adair County in southwestern Iowa…
* Until 815 PM CDT.
* At 724 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles southeast
of Atlantic, moving east at 35 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Greenfield, Fontanelle, Massena, Cumberland, Bridgewater, Nodaway
Park and Greenfield Municipal Airport.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.