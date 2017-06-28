Severe Thunderstorm Warning Page County until 5:15-p.m.

Weather

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

National Weather Service Omaha/Valley Nebraska

444 PM CDT WED JUN 28 2017

The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Page County in southwestern Iowa…

* Until 515 PM CDT

* At 444 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles southeast

of Essex, or 24 miles north of Tarkio, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Clarinda, Essex, Shambaugh, Yorktown and Hepburn.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

A tornado watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southwestern

Iowa.