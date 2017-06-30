Severe Thunderstorm Warning: NW Pott/SE Harrison/Western Shelby Counties
June 29th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
National Weather Service Omaha/Valley Nebraska
756 PM CDT THU JUN 29 2017
The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Northwestern Pottawattamie County in southwestern Iowa…
Southeastern Harrison County in southwestern Iowa…
Western Shelby County in southwestern Iowa…
* Until 830 PM CDT
* At 756 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Logan, or 27
miles northeast of Omaha, moving east at 25 mph.
HAZARD…Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect
wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Missouri Valley, Logan, Persia, Neola, Portsmouth and Historical
Village Welcome Center.
This includes the following highways…
Highway 30 in Iowa near mile marker 5.
Interstate 29 between mile markers 75 and 79.
Interstate 80 in Iowa near mile marker 27.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.