Severe Thunderstorm Warning: NW Mills/SW Pott Counties

Weather

BULLETIN – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

National Weather Service Omaha/Valley Nebraska

932 PM CDT THU JUN 29 2017

The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern Mills County in southwestern Iowa…

Southwestern Pottawattamie County in southwestern Iowa…

Northeastern Sarpy County in east central Nebraska…

Southeastern Douglas County in east central Nebraska…

* Until 1000 PM CDT

* At 931 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over southeastern

Omaha, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Omaha, Council Bluffs, Bellevue, Papillion, La Vista, Ralston,

Millard, Offutt AFB, Carter Lake, Boys Town, Lake Manawa State Park

and Chalco.

This includes the following highways…

Highway 75 in Nebraska between mile markers 82 and 91.

Interstate 29 between mile markers 39 and 54.

Interstate 80 in Iowa between mile markers 1 and 5.

Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 444 and 454.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.