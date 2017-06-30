Severe Thunderstorm Warning: NW Harrison County until 9-p.,m

Weather

National Weather Service Omaha/Valley Nebraska

824 PM CDT THU JUN 29 2017

The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern Harrison County in southwestern Iowa…

Southeastern Burt County in east central Nebraska…

North central Washington County in east central Nebraska…

* Until 900 PM CDT

* At 823 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Craig, or 36

miles northwest of Omaha, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Tekamah, Mondamin, Modale, Craig, Herman, Little Sioux and Summit

Lake State Recreation Area.

This includes the following highways…

Highway 75 in Nebraska between mile markers 126 and 135.

Interstate 29 between mile markers 82 and 95.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.