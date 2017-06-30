Severe Thunderstorm Warning: Northern Pott/SE Harrison/Shelby Counties until 10:15pm

Weather

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

National Weather Service Omaha/Valley Nebraska

945 PM CDT THU JUN 29 2017

The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northern Pottawattamie County in southwestern Iowa…

Southeastern Harrison County in southwestern Iowa…

Shelby County in southwestern Iowa…

Southeastern Douglas County in east central Nebraska…

* Until 1015 PM CDT

* At 945 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 6 miles southeast of Logan to 4 miles west of Minden

to 5 miles southwest of Underwood to Omaha, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Southeastern Omaha, northern Council Bluffs, Harlan, Logan, Avoca,

Underwood, Walnut, Shelby, Minden, Earling, Irwin, Persia,

Defiance, Carter Lake, Woodbine, Neola, Crescent, Panama, Hancock

and Portsmouth.

This includes the following highways…

Highway 59 in Iowa between mile markers 52 and 86.

Highway 75 in Nebraska between mile markers 91 and 94.

Interstate 29 between mile markers 54 and 58.

Interstate 80 in Iowa between mile markers 8 and 48.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.