Severe Thunderstorm Warning: Northern Mills/Southern Pott Counties

Weather

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

National Weather Service Omaha/Valley Nebraska

955 PM CDT THU JUN 29 2017

The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northern Mills County in southwestern Iowa…

Southern Pottawattamie County in southwestern Iowa…

Northern Sarpy County in east central Nebraska…

Southeastern Douglas County in east central Nebraska…

* Until 1030 PM CDT

* At 955 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Millard, or 7

miles west of Omaha, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Golf ball size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles.

* Locations impacted include…

Omaha, Council Bluffs, Bellevue, Papillion, La Vista, Ralston,

Gretna, Oakland, Treynor, Waterloo, Carson, Elkhorn, Macedonia,

Millard, Offutt AFB, Carter Lake, Boys Town, Silver City, Henderson

and Old Town Park.

This includes the following highways…

Highway 59 in Iowa between mile markers 34 and 48.

Highway 75 in Nebraska between mile markers 82 and 94.

Interstate 29 between mile markers 42 and 58.

Interstate 80 in Iowa between mile markers 1 and 11.

Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 439 and 454.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.