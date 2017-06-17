Severe Thunderstorm Warning: Multiple Counties

Weather

BULLETIN – EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

National Weather Service Omaha/Valley Nebraska

814 PM CDT FRI JUN 16 2017

The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Montgomery County in southwestern Iowa…

Mills County in southwestern Iowa…

Shelby County in southwestern Iowa…

Fremont County in southwestern Iowa…

Pottawattamie County in southwestern Iowa…

Eastern Harrison County in southwestern Iowa…

Page County in southwestern Iowa…

Northeastern Lancaster County in southeastern Nebraska…

Northeastern Nemaha County in southeastern Nebraska…

Southeastern Douglas County in east central Nebraska…

Southeastern Saunders County in east central Nebraska…

Sarpy County in east central Nebraska…

Eastern Otoe County in southeastern Nebraska…

Cass County in southeastern Nebraska…

* Until 845 PM CDT

* At 814 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 5 miles east of Persia to Treynor to 3 miles

southeast of Pacific Junction to 4 miles southwest of Elmwood,

moving southeast at 45 mph.

These are very dangerous storms.

HAZARD…80 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect

considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles.

Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely.

* Locations impacted include…

Southeastern Omaha, Council Bluffs, Bellevue, Papillion, Nebraska

City, Plattsmouth, Red Oak, Clarinda, Glenwood, Shenandoah, Harlan,

Ashland, Springfield, Oakland, Villisca, Hamburg, Malvern, Sidney,

Louisville and Weeping Water.

This includes the following highways…

Highway 136 in Nebraska between mile markers 238 and 240.

Highway 2 in Nebraska between mile markers 493 and 508.

Highway 34 in Iowa between mile markers 1 and 51.

Highway 59 in Iowa between mile markers 1 and 80.

Highway 75 in Nebraska between mile markers 35 and 88.

Interstate 29 between mile markers 1 and 56.

Interstate 80 in Iowa between mile markers 1 and 48.

Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 414 and 430, and

between mile markers 452 and 454.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.