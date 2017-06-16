Severe thunderstorm warning: Montgomery/Page Counties until 7:45-pm

Weather

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

National Weather Service Omaha/Valley Nebraska

716 PM CDT THU JUN 15 2017

The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Montgomery County in southwestern Iowa…

Northeastern Page County in southwestern Iowa…

* Until 745 PM CDT

* At 716 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles southwest

of Stanton, or 23 miles west of Corning, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

* Locations impacted include…

Villisca, Stanton, Hepburn and Viking Lake State Park.

This includes Highway 34 in Iowa between mile markers 42 and 51.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.