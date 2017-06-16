Severe thunderstorm warning: Montgomery/Page Counties until 7:45-pm
June 15th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
National Weather Service Omaha/Valley Nebraska
716 PM CDT THU JUN 15 2017
The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Southeastern Montgomery County in southwestern Iowa…
Northeastern Page County in southwestern Iowa…
* Until 745 PM CDT
* At 716 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles southwest
of Stanton, or 23 miles west of Corning, moving east at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Half dollar size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.
* Locations impacted include…
Villisca, Stanton, Hepburn and Viking Lake State Park.
This includes Highway 34 in Iowa between mile markers 42 and 51.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.