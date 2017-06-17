Severe Thunderstorm Warning: Mongtomery Page Fremont Counties

Weather

913 PM CDT FRI JUN 16 2017

The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Fremont County in southwestern Iowa…

Eastern Montgomery County in southwestern Iowa…

Page County in southwestern Iowa…

Central Nemaha County in southeastern Nebraska…

North central Richardson County in southeastern Nebraska…

* Until 945 PM CDT

* At 913 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 6 miles east of Elliott to near Blanchard to near

Johnson, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include…

Clarinda, Auburn, Villisca, Peru, Stanton, Coin, Braddyville,

College Springs, Shambaugh, Nemaha, Brownville, Brock, Grant,

Yorktown, Northboro, Blanchard, Hepburn, Brownville State

Recreation Area and Viking Lake State Park.

This includes the following highways…

Highway 136 in Nebraska between mile markers 230 and 240.

Highway 34 in Iowa between mile markers 42 and 51.

Highway 59 in Iowa near mile marker 1.

Highway 75 in Nebraska between mile markers 29 and 35.