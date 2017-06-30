Severe Thunderstorm Warning: Mills/S. Central Pottawattamie Counties

Weather

National Weather Service Omaha/Valley Nebraska

1026 PM CDT THU JUN 29 2017

The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Mills County in southwestern Iowa…

South central Pottawattamie County in southwestern Iowa…

Northeastern Sarpy County in east central Nebraska…

* Until 1100 PM CDT

* At 1025 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bellevue, or

8 miles south of Omaha, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Golf ball size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles.

* Locations impacted include…

Southwestern Council Bluffs, Bellevue, Papillion, Glenwood,

Malvern, Pacific Junction, Macedonia, Offutt AFB, Silver City,

Henderson, Hastings, Old Town Park and Camp Maha.

This includes the following highways…

Highway 34 in Iowa between mile markers 6 and 23.

Highway 59 in Iowa between mile markers 34 and 44.

Highway 75 in Nebraska between mile markers 79 and 85.

Interstate 29 between mile markers 35 and 43.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.