Severe thunderstorm warning: Fremont/Montgomery/Mills/Pott/Shelby/Page Counties

Weather

843 PM CDT FRI JUN 16 2017

The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Fremont County in southwestern Iowa…

Montgomery County in southwestern Iowa…

Eastern Mills County in southwestern Iowa…

Eastern Pottawattamie County in southwestern Iowa…

Eastern Shelby County in southwestern Iowa…

Page County in southwestern Iowa…

Northeastern Johnson County in southeastern Nebraska…

Central Nemaha County in southeastern Nebraska…

Otoe County in southeastern Nebraska…

Southeastern Cass County in southeastern Nebraska…

* Until 915 PM CDT

* At 842 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 4 miles southwest of Manning to 3 miles northwest of

Elliott to near Farragut to 4 miles west of Lorton, moving

southeast at 40 mph.