Severe thunderstorm warning: Fremont/Montgomery/Mills/Pott/Shelby/Page Counties
June 16th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
843 PM CDT FRI JUN 16 2017
The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Fremont County in southwestern Iowa…
Montgomery County in southwestern Iowa…
Eastern Mills County in southwestern Iowa…
Eastern Pottawattamie County in southwestern Iowa…
Eastern Shelby County in southwestern Iowa…
Page County in southwestern Iowa…
Northeastern Johnson County in southeastern Nebraska…
Central Nemaha County in southeastern Nebraska…
Otoe County in southeastern Nebraska…
Southeastern Cass County in southeastern Nebraska…
* Until 915 PM CDT
* At 842 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 4 miles southwest of Manning to 3 miles northwest of
Elliott to near Farragut to 4 miles west of Lorton, moving
southeast at 40 mph.