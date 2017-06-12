Severe Thunderstorm Warning for northeast Pott. County until 7:15-p.m.

Weather

644 PM CDT MON JUN 12 2017

The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northeastern Pottawattamie County in southwestern Iowa…

* Until 715 PM CDT

* At 643 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles west of

Oakland, or 25 miles west of Atlantic, moving northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Oakland, Walnut, Hancock and Botna Bend Park.

This includes Highway 59 in Iowa between mile markers 48 and 61.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground

lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.