Severe Thunderstorm warning for Montgomery/Mills/Pott. Counties

Weather

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

National Weather Service Omaha/Valley Nebraska

654 PM CDT THU JUN 15 2017

The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

North central Montgomery County in southwestern Iowa…

Southeastern Pottawattamie County in southwestern Iowa…

* Until 715 PM CDT

* At 653 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Elliott, or

17 miles southwest of Atlantic, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

* Locations impacted include…

Elliott.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.