Severe Thunderstorm warning for Montgomery/Mills/Pott. Counties
June 15th, 2017 by Chris Parks
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
National Weather Service Omaha/Valley Nebraska
654 PM CDT THU JUN 15 2017
The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
North central Montgomery County in southwestern Iowa…
Southeastern Pottawattamie County in southwestern Iowa…
* Until 715 PM CDT
* At 653 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Elliott, or
17 miles southwest of Atlantic, moving east at 40 mph.
HAZARD…Half dollar size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.
* Locations impacted include…
Elliott.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.