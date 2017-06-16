SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING for Fremont/Page Counties until 7:45-p.m.

Weather

The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

East central Fremont County in southwestern Iowa…

Southwestern Page County in southwestern Iowa…

* Until 745 PM CDT

* At 710 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles southeast

of Shenandoah, or 19 miles north of Tarkio, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

* Locations impacted include…

Shenandoah, Coin, Yorktown, Northboro and Blanchard.

This includes Highway 59 in Iowa between mile markers 7 and 13.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.