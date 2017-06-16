SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING for Fremont/Page Counties until 7:45-p.m.
June 15th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
East central Fremont County in southwestern Iowa…
Southwestern Page County in southwestern Iowa…
* Until 745 PM CDT
* At 710 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles southeast
of Shenandoah, or 19 miles north of Tarkio, moving east at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.
* Locations impacted include…
Shenandoah, Coin, Yorktown, Northboro and Blanchard.
This includes Highway 59 in Iowa between mile markers 7 and 13.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.