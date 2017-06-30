Severe Thunderstorm warning for Fremont/Mills Counties
June 29th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
National Weather Service Omaha/Valley Nebraska
1042 PM CDT THU JUN 29 2017
The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Northwestern Fremont County in southwestern Iowa…
Southwestern Mills County in southwestern Iowa…
Northeastern Cass County in southeastern Nebraska…
* Until 1115 PM CDT
* At 1041 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles southeast
of Cedar Creek, or 17 miles south of Omaha, moving east at 30 mph.
HAZARD…Golf ball size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles.
* Locations impacted include…
Plattsmouth, Pacific Junction, Murray, Tabor and Camp Maha.
This includes the following highways…
Highway 34 in Iowa between mile markers 1 and 3.
Highway 75 in Nebraska near mile marker 73.
Interstate 29 between mile markers 24 and 32.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.