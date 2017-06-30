Severe Thunderstorm warning for Fremont/Mills Counties

Weather

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

National Weather Service Omaha/Valley Nebraska

1042 PM CDT THU JUN 29 2017

The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern Fremont County in southwestern Iowa…

Southwestern Mills County in southwestern Iowa…

Northeastern Cass County in southeastern Nebraska…

* Until 1115 PM CDT

* At 1041 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles southeast

of Cedar Creek, or 17 miles south of Omaha, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Golf ball size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles.

* Locations impacted include…

Plattsmouth, Pacific Junction, Murray, Tabor and Camp Maha.

This includes the following highways…

Highway 34 in Iowa between mile markers 1 and 3.

Highway 75 in Nebraska near mile marker 73.

Interstate 29 between mile markers 24 and 32.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.