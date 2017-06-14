Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Fremont & western Page Counties

Weather

BULLETIN – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

National Weather Service Omaha/Valley Nebraska

744 AM CDT WED JUN 14 2017

The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Fremont County in southwestern Iowa…

Western Page County in southwestern Iowa…

* Until 815 AM CDT

* At 744 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 9 miles east of Union to near Riverton to near

Hamburg, moving east at 55 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Shenandoah, Hamburg, Sidney, Essex, Farragut, Riverton, Coin,

Blanchard, Tabor, Thurman, Randolph, Imogene, Northboro, Waubonsie

State Park and Pierce Recreation Area.

This includes the following highways…

Highway 59 in Iowa between mile markers 1 and 22.

Interstate 29 between mile markers 1 and 24.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.