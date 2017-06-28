Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Taylor/Ringgold Counties
June 28th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
ULLETIN – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
National Weather Service Des Moines IA
539 PM CDT WED JUN 28 2017
The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Southwestern Decatur County in south central Iowa…
Ringgold County in south central Iowa…
Eastern Taylor County in southwestern Iowa…
* Until 645 PM CDT.
* At 539 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mount Ayr,
moving east at 20 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Mount Ayr, Bedford, Sun Valley Lake, Clearfield, Diagonal,
Kellerton, Blockton, Tingley, Redding, Ellston, Conway, Benton,
Maloy, Delphos, Athelstan, Beaconsfield, Bedford Municipal Airport
and Mt Ayr Municipal Airport.