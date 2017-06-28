Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Taylor/Ringgold Counties

Weather

ULLETIN – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

National Weather Service Des Moines IA

539 PM CDT WED JUN 28 2017

The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southwestern Decatur County in south central Iowa…

Ringgold County in south central Iowa…

Eastern Taylor County in southwestern Iowa…

* Until 645 PM CDT.

* At 539 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mount Ayr,

moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Mount Ayr, Bedford, Sun Valley Lake, Clearfield, Diagonal,

Kellerton, Blockton, Tingley, Redding, Ellston, Conway, Benton,

Maloy, Delphos, Athelstan, Beaconsfield, Bedford Municipal Airport

and Mt Ayr Municipal Airport.