Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cass/Adams/Adair & Union Counties

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

National Weather Service Des Moines IA

945 PM CDT THU JUN 15 2017

The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Cass County in southwestern Iowa…

Western Union County in south central Iowa…

Adams County in southwestern Iowa…

Adair County in southwestern Iowa…

* Until 1045 PM CDT.

* At 944 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 15 miles northwest

of Greenfield, moving southeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Creston, Atlantic, Greenfield, Stuart, Griswold, Green Valley Lake,

Lake Icaria, Anita, Adair, Fontanelle, Lewis, Orient, Massena,

Cumberland, Prescott, Bridgewater, Marne, Wiota, Cromwell and

Shannon City.

This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 50 and 97.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground

lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from

windows.