Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cass/Adams/Adair & Union Counties
June 15th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
National Weather Service Des Moines IA
945 PM CDT THU JUN 15 2017
The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Cass County in southwestern Iowa…
Western Union County in south central Iowa…
Adams County in southwestern Iowa…
Adair County in southwestern Iowa…
* Until 1045 PM CDT.
* At 944 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 15 miles northwest
of Greenfield, moving southeast at 35 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Creston, Atlantic, Greenfield, Stuart, Griswold, Green Valley Lake,
Lake Icaria, Anita, Adair, Fontanelle, Lewis, Orient, Massena,
Cumberland, Prescott, Bridgewater, Marne, Wiota, Cromwell and
Shannon City.
This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 50 and 97.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground
lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from
windows.