Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cass County until 7:30-p.m.

Weather

BULLETIN – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

National Weather Service Des Moines IA

650 PM CDT THU JUN 15 2017

The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southern Cass County in southwestern Iowa…

* Until 730 PM CDT.

* At 650 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Elliott, or

17 miles southwest of Atlantic, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Griswold, Lewis, Cumberland, Wiota, Cold Springs State Park and

Griswold Park.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.