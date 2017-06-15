Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cass County until 7:30-p.m.
June 15th, 2017 by Chris Parks
BULLETIN – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
National Weather Service Des Moines IA
650 PM CDT THU JUN 15 2017
The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Southern Cass County in southwestern Iowa…
* Until 730 PM CDT.
* At 650 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Elliott, or
17 miles southwest of Atlantic, moving east at 35 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Griswold, Lewis, Cumberland, Wiota, Cold Springs State Park and
Griswold Park.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.