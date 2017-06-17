Severe Thunderstorm warning for Adams & Taylor Counties

Weather

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

National Weather Service Des Moines IA

905 PM CDT FRI JUN 16 2017

The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Adams County in southwestern Iowa…

Taylor County in southwestern Iowa…

* Until 1000 PM CDT.

* At 905 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Atlantic to near Essex, moving southeast at 40

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Corning, Bedford, Lenox, Lake Icaria, New Market, Prescott,

Gravity, Nodaway, Sharpsburg, Conway, Carbon, Lake Of Three Fires

State Park, Corning Municipal Airport, Bedford Municipal Airport

and Lake Icaria State Park.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.