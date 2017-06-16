Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Adair & Guthrie Counties

Weather

BULLETIN – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

National Weather Service Des Moines IA

855 PM CDT THU JUN 15 2017

The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern Madison County in south central Iowa…

Southeastern Guthrie County in west central Iowa…

Northeastern Adair County in southwestern Iowa…

Southwestern Dallas County in central Iowa…

* Until 945 PM CDT.

* At 855 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest

of Stuart, or 9 miles north of Greenfield, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Winterset, Stuart, Earlham, Dexter, Casey, Diamondhead Lake, Menlo

and Greenfield Municipal Airport.

This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 82 and 106.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.