Severe Thunderstorm Warning: Cass/Guthrie/Audubon County=ies

Weather

BULLETIN – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

National Weather Service Des Moines IA

639 AM CDT WED JUN 14 2017

The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Cass County in southwestern Iowa…

Southern Guthrie County in west central Iowa…

Southeastern Audubon County in west central Iowa…

Adair County in southwestern Iowa…

* Until 730 AM CDT.

* At 638 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southeast

of Atlantic, moving northeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Atlantic, Greenfield, Guthrie Center, Stuart, Panora, Anita, Adair,

Fontanelle, Dexter, Lewis, Casey, Diamondhead Lake, Massena, Menlo,

Cumberland, Bridgewater, Wiota, Lake Anita State Park, Greenfield

Municipal Airport and Nodaway Park.

This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 64 and 97.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground

lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.