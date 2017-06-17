Severe Thunderstorm Warning Cass & Adair Counties
June 16th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
BULLETIN – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
National Weather Service Des Moines IA
836 PM CDT FRI JUN 16 2017
The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Cass County in southwestern Iowa…
Southwestern Adair County in southwestern Iowa…
* Until 930 PM CDT.
* At 836 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 6 miles north of Walnut to Oakland, moving southeast
at 45 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Atlantic, Griswold, Lewis, Massena, Cumberland, Bridgewater, Marne,
Wiota, Cold Springs State Park, Griswold Park and Atlantic
Municipal Airport.
This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 50 and 61.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.