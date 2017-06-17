Severe Thunderstorm Warning Cass & Adair Counties

Weather

BULLETIN – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

National Weather Service Des Moines IA

836 PM CDT FRI JUN 16 2017

The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Cass County in southwestern Iowa…

Southwestern Adair County in southwestern Iowa…

* Until 930 PM CDT.

* At 836 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 6 miles north of Walnut to Oakland, moving southeast

at 45 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Atlantic, Griswold, Lewis, Massena, Cumberland, Bridgewater, Marne,

Wiota, Cold Springs State Park, Griswold Park and Atlantic

Municipal Airport.

This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 50 and 61.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.