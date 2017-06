Severe storm event report from the NWS for storms Thu. night, 6/29/17

Weather

6:10-p.m. Funnel cloud observed by a trained spotter 1 mile NE of Mapleton (Monona Co.)

6:54-p.m. 1” diameter hail (Quarter size) in Stanton

6:55-p.m. 2” hail (egg size) 2 miles NW of Little Sioux w/winds of 55-65mph.

7:01-p.m. 1” hail 3 miles W/SW of Pisgah

7:20-p.m. Thunderstorm winds gusting to 60mph in Westside (several 6” tree limbs down)

7:37-p.m. 1” hail reported 2 miles S. of Magnolia

7:46-p.m. 56mph wind gust W/SW of Glidden

8:05-p.m. 1” hail in Missouri Valley

9:50-p.m. Quarter to ping pong ball size hail reported 1 mile N/NW of Council Bluffs

9:54-p.m. Nickel size hail 5 miles NW of Underwood

10:00-p.m. Walnut to Ping-Pong ball size hail in Council Bluffs

10:45-p.m. Semi blown over 2 miles N/NW of Pacific Junction

10:45-p.m. Half dollar size hail 5 miles E/SE of Macedonia

10:50-p.m. 1” hail 3 miles W. of Pacific Junction

11:50-p.m. 1” hail in Essex