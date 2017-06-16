SB I-29 on-ramp closure at 25th St. (Exit 55) begins Mon. in Council Bluffs

News

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa – June 16, 2017 – The southbound Interstate 29 on-ramp at 25th Street (exit 55) will be closed after the morning rush hour Monday, June 19th, until approximately late July 2017, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s District 4 office, in Atlantic. The southbound I-29 traffic will be shifted to the northbound lanes (one lane in each direction)

Construction during the 2017 season is part of the Iowa DOT’s Council Bluffs Interstate System Improvement Program. The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through the 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.