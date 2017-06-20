Sausage Bake (6-20-2017)

Mom's Tips

1 1/2 lbs. sausage

2 cups sharp cheese (cubed)

4 eggs, beaten

3/4 teaspoon dry mustard

2 cups milk

2 1/2 cups seasoned croutons

1 cup mushrooms, drained

1 can cream of mushroom soup

1/4 cup milk

Brown and drain the sausage. Add the cheese, beaten eggs, mustard and milk, then the seasoned croutons. Mix and place in a 9″ x 13″ pan sprayed with Pam. Refrigerate over night. In the morning, mix and pour 1 can mushroom soup, milk and drained mushrooms over the sausage dish. Bake at 350 degrees for an hour.

Do not stir in the mushroom soup and milk, just pour over top. Check the outside edges if done. The milk will look wet, but this is how it should look.

(Ethel Schlueter)