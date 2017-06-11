Saturday’s Area baseball scores (6/10/17)
June 11th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
Winterset 6 Atlantic 3
Treynor 15, Atlantic 10
EHK-Exira 18, Atlantic 7 (5 innings)
EHK-Exira 8, Perry 6
CAM, Anita 3, Red Oak 2
Coon Rapids-Bayard 11, Carroll 1
Coon Rapids-Bayard 17, Hampton-Dumont 6
Coon Rapids-Bayard Tournament
ADM 12 Coon Rapids-Bayard 8
Pleasantville 10 Coon Rapids-Bayard 8
ADM 10 Pleasantville 9
CYO Tournament @ Carroll
Kuemper Catholic 11 Storm Lake, St. Mary’s 1
Bishop Heelan 13 Kuemper Catholic 4
St. Albert 13 Gehlen Catholic 1
Remsen, St. Mary’s 17 St. Albert 7
Bishop Heelan 8 Bishop Garrigan 3
Bishop Heelan 6 Remsen St. Mary’s 1
Treynor Tournament
Missouri Valley 9 Red Oak 4
Missouri Valley 15 East Mills 3
Treynor 11 Red Oak 7
Treynor 14 East Mills 2
Elsewhere…
Lewis Central 7 Ames 5 (Game 1)
Lewis Central 8 Ames 6 (Game 2)
Regina, Iowa City 21, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 16
Davenport, Central 5, Lewis Central 4
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 9, Newman Catholic, Mason City 8