Saturday’s Area baseball scores (6/10/17)

Sports

June 11th, 2017 by Ric Hanson

Winterset 6 Atlantic 3

Treynor 15, Atlantic 10

EHK-Exira 18, Atlantic 7 (5 innings)
EHK-Exira 8, Perry 6

CAM, Anita 3, Red Oak 2

Coon Rapids-Bayard 11, Carroll 1
Coon Rapids-Bayard 17, Hampton-Dumont 6

Coon Rapids-Bayard Tournament

ADM 12 Coon Rapids-Bayard 8

Pleasantville 10 Coon Rapids-Bayard 8

ADM 10 Pleasantville 9

CYO Tournament @ Carroll

Kuemper Catholic 11 Storm Lake, St. Mary’s 1

Bishop Heelan 13 Kuemper Catholic 4

St. Albert 13 Gehlen Catholic 1

Remsen, St. Mary’s 17 St. Albert 7

Bishop Heelan 8 Bishop Garrigan 3

Bishop Heelan 6 Remsen St. Mary’s 1

Treynor Tournament

Missouri Valley 9 Red Oak 4

Missouri Valley 15 East Mills 3

Treynor 11 Red Oak 7

Treynor 14 East Mills 2

Elsewhere…

Lewis Central 7 Ames 5 (Game 1)

Lewis Central 8 Ames 6 (Game 2)

Regina, Iowa City 21, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 16

Davenport, Central 5, Lewis Central 4

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 9, Newman Catholic, Mason City 8