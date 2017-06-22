Salvation Army in Omaha opens cooling stations to beat heat

News

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — With a heat index creeping into the triple digits, the Salvation Army in Omaha has opened cooling stations in Omaha and neighboring Council Bluffs, Iowa. The cooling centers will offer an air-conditioned reprieve from the heat through Thursday, as well as bottled water to help people hydrate.

The centers are located at the Burrows Center in eastern Omaha, the Kroc Center in southeastern Omaha, North Corps in northeastern Omaha and Council Bluffs Corps across the Missouri River in western Iowa. Most of the centers are open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on weekdays. The Kroc Center is open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

The temperature in Omaha by mid-afternoon Wednesday was around 95 degrees, but the heat index was over 100 degrees.