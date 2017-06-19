Rollover accident in Creston Sunday evening

News

No injuries were reported following a rollover accident Sunday evening, in Creston. According to the police report, 27-year old Scott Joseph Draman, of Creston, was driving a 2003 Chevy Trailblazer eastbound on W. Spencer Street at around 6:45-p.m., when he went to pass a vehicle that had slowed down. Draman hit the gas pedal and did not let go. The SUV went out of control, hit a ditch and rolled over. Draman was checked out by medics at the scene before being released.

Damage from the crash amounted to $7,000. No citations were issued.