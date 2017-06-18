Ringgold County Sheriff’s report

News

Sheriff’s officials in Ringgold County, Sunday afternoon, released information about an arrested that took place June 13th, south of Ellston. Authorities say Shelby Lee Jones, of Tingley, was pulled over for a minor traffic violation at around 11:23-p.m. The traffic stop happened on County Road P-64.

The Ringgold County K9 “Heky” was deployed and alerted to the presence of narcotics. Inside the vehicle, the K9 unit found 13.5-grams of marijuana. Jones was arrested for Possession of Marijuana.