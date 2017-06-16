RHONDA C. JORGENSEN, 88, of Audubon (Svcs. 6/19/17)

Obituaries

RHONDA C. JORGENSEN, 88, of Audubon, died Thursday, June 15th, at the Audubon County Memorial Hospital. Funeral services for RHONDA JORGENSEN will be held 10:30-a.m. Monday, June 19th, at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Audubon. Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon has the arrangements.

Friends may call at the funeral home, where the family visitation is at 4-p.m. on Sunday, June 18th.

Burial will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon.

RHONDA C. JORGENSEN is survived by:

Her daughters – Sheri (Keith) Bandle, of Eden Prairie, MN; Jan (Mike) Lockhorst, of Johnston, and Holly Kjergaard (& friend Steve Irlmeier), of Audubon.

6 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, other relatives, her in-laws, and many friends.