RHONDA C. JORGENSEN, 88, of Audubon (Svcs. 6/19/17)
June 16th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
RHONDA C. JORGENSEN, 88, of Audubon, died Thursday, June 15th, at the Audubon County Memorial Hospital. Funeral services for RHONDA JORGENSEN will be held 10:30-a.m. Monday, June 19th, at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Audubon. Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon has the arrangements.
Friends may call at the funeral home, where the family visitation is at 4-p.m. on Sunday, June 18th.
Burial will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon.
RHONDA C. JORGENSEN is survived by:
Her daughters – Sheri (Keith) Bandle, of Eden Prairie, MN; Jan (Mike) Lockhorst, of Johnston, and Holly Kjergaard (& friend Steve Irlmeier), of Audubon.
6 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, other relatives, her in-laws, and many friends.