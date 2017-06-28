Red Oak School Bond Measure passes by super majority of the vote

News

Voters in the Red Oak Community School District have overwhelmingly approved a $19.9-million bond measure that would reduced the number of district buildings by one, and allow for the renovation of the districts three remaining buildings. The ballots cast were 987 YES (76.69%) and 300 NO (23.31%). A 60-percent super majority of votes was needed in order for the measure it to pass. The results are unofficial until canvassed by the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors. Voter turnout Tuesday was 27.55%, or just 1,287 out of a possible 4,672 registered voters.

With voter approval, the District’s pre-K and kindergarten students will be served at the Washington Elementary School in Red Oak. The 1st through 6th graders at the Inman Primary School, and 7th through 12th grade students at the Red Oak High School. The move is designed to save the District about $400,000 per year. The total project cost is estimated at $29.16-million, with the State penny sales tax making up the difference between the $19.9 and 29.16-million.

The district tax levy will become $15.60 per $1,000 of taxable property value. The current levy is $14.28, while the levy approved for fiscal year 2017-2018 is $14.49, according to the district.