Red Oak Police report (6/14/17)

News

Police in Red Oak report two people were arrested on separate charges, Tuesday. At around 10:40-p.m., 19-year old Dawson Allen Squires, of Red Oak, was arrested in the 700 block of N. 3rd Street, for Public Intoxication. He was being held in the Montgomery County Law Enforcement Center (LEC) on a $300 cash bond.

And, just before 9-p.m., Tuesday, a juvenile male was arrested in the 400 block of E. Hammond Street, for Simple Assault. The juvenile was transported to the Montgomery County Law Enforcement Center, cited into juvenile court and then released to his parents.