Red Oak man cited following accident Sunday night

News

An accident Sunday night in Red Oak resulted in a trio of citations being handed-out. Red Oak Police say 34-year old Shae Kenneth Shrum, of Red Oak, was cited for having an invalid driver’s license, no proof of insurance, and driving without a vehicle registration. Authorities say Shrum was attempting to park his 2001 Dodge Durango, when the vehicle clipped the front bumper of a Kia Spectra, tearing the bumper off the KIA.

Damage to the car was estimated at $2,500, while the SUV sustained $500 damage. The accident happened just before 9-pm., on 7th Street in Red Oak.