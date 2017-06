News

A traffic stop in Red Oak at around 3:50-p.m., Friday, resulted in the arrest of 36-year old Gary O. Smith, of Red Oak, on a trio of charges. Smith was taken into custody for OWI/1st offense, Driving While Suspended, and Possession of a Controlled Substance/Marijuana/3rd or subsequent offense. Smith was booked into the Montgomery County Jail and held on a $2,000 cash bond