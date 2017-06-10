Red Oak man arrested after Saturday morning accident

News

The driver of an SUV was arrested following an investigation into an accident that took place Saturday morning. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says 39-year old Joshua D. Mohn, of Red Oak, was taken into custody for Driving While License Suspended, after the 2005 Dodge Durango he was driving struck the rear of a trailer being pulled by a pickup.

The accident happened at around 7:24-a.m., on Highway 34, just east of M Avenue. Authorities say a westbound 2014 Chevy pickup owned by New Balance Commodities and driven by 44-year old Todd Drake, of Nodaway, was pulling a 2005 Feather Lite trailer owned by Nodaway Valley Feeders. When Drake slowed for a flag person at the beginning of a construction zone, the trailer was struck by Mohn’s SUV, causing $3,000 damage to both the trailer and the Durango.

Mohn was transported to the Montgomery County Law Enforcement Center and held on a $300 bond for Driving While Suspended. No injuries were reported.