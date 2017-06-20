Record ticket sales reported for Solheim Cup

Sports

Officials report record ticket sales for August’s Solheim Cup. The Des Moines Golf and Country Club will host the women’s version of the Ryder Cup which will feature three days of competition between the top golfers from the United States and the best from Europe.

Chris Garrett is the tournament director. Des Moines Golf hosted the 1999 U-S Senior Open which shattered attendance records.

Julie Inkster is making her second run as captain of the U-S team after leading the Americans to victory in Germany two years ago. Inkster says the event more closely resembles a team sport than a golf tournament.

Inkster says the team aspect and the chance to represent your country makes the Solheim Cup an emotional event.

Three days of competition begins August 18.