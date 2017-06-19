Ralston woman arrested on warrant for theft in Audubon County

News

The Audubon County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Ralston woman on Saturday on an outstanding warrant. At 9:30am Saturday Deputies arrested 25-year-old Rachel Elaine Hill of Ralston on an outstanding Audubon County warrant for Theft in the 5th Degree. The charges stem from the investigation into a check written to an Audubon County business in September of 2016. Hill was taken to the Audubon County Jail and plead guilty to the charge and was released. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the arrest.