Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s report (6/28)

News

Sheriff’s officials in Pottawattamie County report a Council Bluffs woman already being held at the Pott. County Jail, was served with an arrest warrant for Theft in the 4th Degree. 23-year old Amber Nicole Ross was served with the warrant at around 8:30-a.m. Tuesday and returned to the custody of jail staff.

And, a Nebraska man turned himself-in to the Pott. County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday. 41-year old David N. Baker, of Omaha, surrendered to authorities and was transported to the Pott. County Jail, where he was being held on a Black Hawk County warrant for Identity Theft and Unauthorized Use of a Credit Card.