Pott. County Sheriff’s report (issued 6/26)

News

Officials with the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office report four recent arrests. Early Saturday morning, 41-year old Jason Ryan Deyo, of Council Bluffs, was arrested after he crashed his motorcycle and took off on foot. Authorities say Deyo was operating a 2003 Harley Davidson northbound on N. Broadway at S. Linden Street at around 2:17-a.m., Saturday, and was clocked at 46-mph in a 35-mph zone. When a deputy tried to pull him over, Deyo sped off, but crashed at 614 Spencer Avenue. He then tried to run, but was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit. He allegedly displayed signs of impairment, and was charged with OWI/1st, Driving While Revoked, and Eluding.

Late Friday night, 25-year old Matthew James Maly, of Council Bluffs, was arrested outside his place of employment, on a warrant for Domestic Abuse Assault by impeding air flow. He was arrested without incident and brought to Pott. County Corrections.

Also arrested late Friday night, was 21-year old Daniel Scott Rouch, of Oakland. He faces a charge of Public Intoxication, after deputies responded to North Street and Antique City Drive in Walnut, for a report of an unconscious male. Rouch was subsequently released on a citation, at the scene of his arrest.

And, 42-year old Marcos R. Jarquin, of Council Bluffs, was arrested at the Pottawattamie County Jail, on a warrant charging him with three counts of Probation Violation, and one count of Fraudulent Practices. Jarquin was then returned to the custody of jail staff.